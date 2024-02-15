One dead, at least 21 others injured by gunfire at Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City: 'Tragedy'

KANSAS CITY — One person has died and at least 21 others were injured by gunfire when a shooting broke out in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, officials said Wednesday.

The shooting took place west of Union Station, outside near the garage, as Chiefs fans were leaving, according to Kansas City police.

Paradegoer Arnold Sauther said when the rally ended, the Chiefs went into Union Station, and fans followed the players to get autographs.

"Then, all of a sudden they all started running out, and you see all these policemen come running in there -- and you knew something happened in the station," Sauther told Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC-TV.

One woman told KMBC that they hid near an elevator and "prayed."

"There was yelling, and we didn't know if it was safe to leave, so we tried to block the doors. We heard the elevator start to move, so we opened the doors and ran out -- there were officers there," she told the station. "I've never been so glad to see an officer in my life."

Gunshot victims were transported to several hospitals in the area, including eight with "immediately" life-threatening injuries and seven with life-threatening injuries, according to Interim Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City Hospital treated 12 total patients from the rally, including 11 children between the ages of 6 and 15, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Stephanie Meyer told reporters Wednesday. Nine of the patients were gunshot victims and three were being treated for "incidental injuries," she said. All are expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities are still working to determine the total number of victims in the incident.

On Wednesday night, KKFI 90.1 FM confirmed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a DJ at the station, had been killed in the incident.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111," the station's statement read.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," KKFI's statement concluded.

Three suspects have been detained, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a media briefing Wednesday, calling the shooting a "tragedy."

At least one firearm has been recovered, the chief said. A motive remains unclear.

Authorities said Wednesday the scene would remain active as investigators had a "large ground to cover.”

About one million paradegoers had been expected at Wednesday's celebration.

The police chief said 800 law enforcement officers were at the parade and rally.

"I am angry," Graves said. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

All Chiefs players, coaches and staff were safe, officials confirmed later in the afternoon.

Chiefs' players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, linebacker Drue Tranquill, guard Trey Smith and tight end Travis Kelce spoke out on social media about the shooting.

Mahomes wrote, “Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” on his X page.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," Tranquill wrote on X. "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Smith thanked the first responders "who ran towards the sound of danger."

"You're the ones who should be celebrated today," he posted.

Travis Kelce wrote on X, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he and first lady Teresa Parson were present at the celebration when shots broke out.

"Thanks to the professionalism of our security officers and first responders, Teresa and I and our staff are safe and secure," he said in a statement.

"We commend local first responders and our state Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team for their quick actions to stop the threat and treat those in need," his statement continued. "State and local law enforcement were prepared, they had a plan, and they ran towards danger when presented, undoubtedly saving lives. ... As we wait to learn more, our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of this senseless violence."

President Joe Biden said in a statement Wednesday night that the Kansas City shooting “cuts deep in the American soul,” and should “shame us into acting.”

"We have to decide who we are as a country," Biden wrote. "For me, we’re a country where people should have the right to go to school, to go to church, to walk the street — and to attend a Super Bowl celebration — without fear of losing your life to gun violence."

The president said he and the first lady are praying for the victims and the country.

