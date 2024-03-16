One dead, Five injured in shooting at Indianapolis bar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — At least one person is dead and five others have been injured after a shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis.

The shooting took place shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning at an establishment in Indianapolis, Indiana, on the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue when officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were working in the are and heard shots being fired inside a nearby business, according to a statement released from IMPD early Saturday morning detailing the incident.

“When officers arrived, they located a total of five adult male victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s),” IMPD said. “Those officers provided first aid to those victims on the scene. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived shortly after and transported those victims to area hospitals.”

One male victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel after arrival, while another male victim was able to transport himself to a local area hospital for treatment after being shot in the same altercation, authorities said.

“IMPD homicide and aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation,” police said. “The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will is now assisting in this case and they will determine the exact manner and cause of death of the one male victim. The conditions of the other five victim are currently unknown.

The identity of the man who was killed in the shooting has not yet been made public but the coroner’s office said they would release the name of the victim once his next of kin has been notified.

No suspects are currently in custody and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 to report an anonymous which could lead to a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

