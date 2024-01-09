National

One arrested after vehicle crashes into exterior White House gate

By Beatrice Peterson, ABC News
WASHINGTON — One person has been arrested after a vehicle collided with an exterior gate at the White House complex on Monday during rush hour, according to the Secret Service.

The Secret Service confirmed the incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. ET, and the driver was taken into custody.

Secret Service, D.C. Police, and Fire and EMS are all assisting in the investigation. Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

This isn’t the first collision near the white House involving a vehicle. In May, a rented box truck crashed into a security barrier near the White House.

