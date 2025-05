Oklahoma City Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti has been named the NBA Executive of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

Presti got 10 first-place votes, ahead of Cleveland's Koby Altman and Detroit's Trajan Langdon.

Sam Presti earns executive of the year...Leon gets a second and third place vote. pic.twitter.com/VAtwn9rwFu — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) May 6, 2025

This breaking news story will be updated.