Ohio State building for a championship, LSU thriving in a post-Saban SEC & did Caitlin Clark flop?

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.

Ohio State can’t stop landing top talent this winter. After news broke last week that top portal safety Caleb Downs is transferring to Ohio State, the Buckeyes flipped top QB Julian Sayin from Alabama. Ohio State appears to be building up for a championship run next year and the fan expectations are starting to rise. Buying-in and utilizing NIL opportunities for high-impact players is looking like a strong strategy to try and win the new Big Ten.

Meanwhile, LSU is beginning to find their footing in the SEC again. The Tigers are landing more recruits from Louisiana now that Nick Saban isn’t at Alabama anymore. SEC recruiting has opened up since college football’s GOAT coach has retired and Brian Kelly is taking advantage.

Last week’s congressional hearing around college athletics has exposed the divide between the top football programs and the rest of college athletics. Top-tier college football has been recruiting players who see themselves as employees for years, while athletes from other sports have a differing viewpoint of their athletic status.

In women’s basketball news, after Ohio State beat Iowa in their latest matchup over the weekend, a fan made accidental contact with star player Caitlin Clark while storming the court. The podcast examines whether the contact was severe enough to warrant Clark losing her footing.

To close out the show, The People's Court examines a sandwich thrown in a Florida Subway.

1:00 - Ohio State is building back up

20:35 - Julian Sayin has flipped from Alabama to Ohio State

40:14 - LSU is on fire recruiting

44:54 - Fallout from last week’s congressional NCAA hearing

56:19 - Did Caitlin Clark flop after making contact with a fan?

1:04:40 - The People’s Court: sandwich throwing

