Ohio 5-year-old abducted by foster mother, believed to be in danger: Police

NEW YORK — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Ohio for 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, who police believe may be in danger after Taylor and his foster mother, Pammy Maye, 48, disappeared overnight.

Columbus police are asking anyone who may have seen Taylor and Maye or have any information that could help their investigation to come forward.

Maye's husband called 911 around 3 a.m. Wednesday and told police that she "woke him up and made statements that made him believe that their foster child, 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, had been hurt or was in danger," Columbus Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said in a press conference Wednesday.

Weir said said they believe the child is in danger because of some of the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, but would not reveal what Maye told her husband.

The caller said that Maye then left the residence in a grey 2015 Jeep Cherokee. Police responded to the scene minutes after receiving the call and searched the residence but did not find Taylor, according to Weir.

Police later found the unoccupied car in Brooklyn, Ohio, about two hours away.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said they checked several addresses of family and known friends, but were unable to find Maye or Taylor.

Maye, 48, is described as 4-foot-9 and about 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown and pink shoes. Taylor may be wearing Spiderman pajamas and white boots, according to Weir.

Maye's husband is cooperating with the investigation at this time and police are still conducting a search at the home.

The parents are believed to have been fostering the child since May 2023, Weir said.

Police said they have received the identity of the child's biological parents and are in the process of contacting them, according to Weir.

"We have no idea what we are dealing with right now, that's why we're asking for the public's assistance," Police Chief Elaine Bryant told reporters Wednesday. "Any information you can give us we'd greatly appreciate it."

