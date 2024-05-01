Officials: 55 people injured after Los Angeles Metro collides with USC bus

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles Metro Rail train and a University of Southern California bus collided on Tuesday, leaving at least 55 people injured and two individuals in critical condition, officials said.

The crash occurred on Watt Way and Exposition Boulevard in the Exposition Park neighborhood around noon, local time, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

Metro officials said the incident happened when the USC shuttle bus crossed into the path of a southbound Metro E Line train.

Firefighters and paramedics evaluated and treated at least 55 people as a result of the crash, LAFD said in an update Tuesday afternoon.

Among those affected, officials say two people were transported to a local hospital in serious condition, 16 people were transported in fair condition and at least 37 individuals were treated and released on scene.

LAFD said 14 of those transported to the hospital were on the train at the time of the crash, while two people were aboard the USC bus.

No children were transported to the hospital after the crash, officials said.

"Metro offers its sympathies to those injured during this accident," the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement Tuesday.

