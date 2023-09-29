NYC flooding live updates: Subways suspended, streets underwater amid heavy rain

A state of emergency was declared in New York on Friday as storms poured into the tristate area, flooding streets, homes and businesses.

Flash flood warnings were in effect across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, where home to millions of New Yorkers. Photos and videos taken show the Brooklyn Queens Expressway practically underwater during the morning commuter rush. The MTA, which operates the city’s subway system, warned service was disrupted Friday morning “due to this extreme rainfall.”

Yahoo News is following the latest on today’s significant rainfall in the blog below.

(Cover image: Brendan McDermid/Reuters)