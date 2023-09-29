National

NYC flooding live updates: Subways suspended, streets underwater amid heavy rain

By Ben Adler,Nicole Darrah, Yahoo News

Remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia in New York A woman walks along a flooded street, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia bring flooding across mid-Atlantic and Northeast, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC2EI3A208BR (Brendan McDermid/REUTERS)

A state of emergency was declared in New York on Friday as storms poured into the tristate area, flooding streets, homes and businesses.

Flash flood warnings were in effect across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, where home to millions of New Yorkers. Photos and videos taken show the Brooklyn Queens Expressway practically underwater during the morning commuter rush. The MTA, which operates the city’s subway system, warned service was disrupted Friday morning “due to this extreme rainfall.”

Yahoo News is following the latest on today’s significant rainfall in the blog below.

(Cover image: Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

