'Numerous' law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in Charlotte: Police

By Julia Reinstein, ABC News

Emergency lights on a us police car Oliver Helbig/Getty Images (Oliver Helbig/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "Numerous" law enforcement officers were struck by gunfire in an incident in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department described the incident as an "active situation" and said a SWAT team was on scene.

The number of people shot and the nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police are asking members of the public to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

