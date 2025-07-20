Number of missing in Texas floods drops from nearly 100 to 3 in hard-hit county

(KERRVILLE, Texas.) -- Officials in hard-hit Kerr County, Texas, which was ravaged by flooding earlier this month, say the number of people believed to be missing has dropped from nearly 100 to three.

"Through extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies, many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list," the city of Kerrville said in news release. "This has been an ongoing effort as investigators worked diligently to verify reports of missing persons and confirm their status."

Earlier this week, Texas officials said 97 people in the county were still unaccounted for after the deadly July 4 floods. At its height, the number of people listed as missing in the county was more than 160.

"We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community," Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said in a statement. "Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three."

In addition to the three people missing in Kerr County, there were still three people missing in Travis County and one person listed as missing in Burnet County, according to the most recent update earlier this week.

Overall, the death toll from the July 4 flooding across the state of Texas stood at 134 as of earlier this week.

Of those, 107 were in Kerr County -- including 70 adults and 37 children.

