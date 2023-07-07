Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald suspended 2 weeks after hazing investigation

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has been suspended for two weeks without pay following an investigation into hazing allegations inside the Northwestern football program.

The school said it received an anonymous complaint regarding hazing allegations in November. The school announced the investigation in January.

“The complainant’s allegations involved football players pressuring team members into participating in hazing activities,” an investigation summary said. “The complainant alleged that these activities often occurred in the locker room and may have started at ‘Camp Kenosha’ in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the team used to hold training camp.”

The investigation summary said that there wasn’t “sufficient evidence to believe that coaching staff knew about the ongoing hazing conduct.” But investigators did determine “that there had been significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing conduct.”