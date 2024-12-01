National

North Carolina was a ‘bright spot’ for Democrats, governor-elect says

By Kate Walter, ABC News
WASHINGTON — After prevailing in a state that went for Republican Donald Trump, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Stein said that his service as attorney general gave North Carolina voters confidence and called the Tar Heel state a “bright spot” for Democrats on election night.

Stein told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that Kamala Harris ran a “strong campaign,” but was hindered by a condensed timeline and “tough national mood.”

“It was a unfortunate night for Democrats across this country, but North Carolina was a bright spot,” Stein said. “ And we're proud of what we accomplished here.”

