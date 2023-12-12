No victims found under rubble of partial building collapse in Bronx: NY Fire Department

NEW YORK — After hours of searching the rubble of a partial building collapse in the Bronx, the New York Fire Department said no victims were found.

Two people sustained minor injuries -- the only report of injuries in the incident -- as the building was evacuated.

Authorities said they were first alerted that the corner of a building in the Bronx had collapsed around 3:38 p.m. ET.

Responding to the scene within two minutes, the fire department evacuated the rest of the building and began searching through the rubble.

At a news briefing, Fire Department Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the team would not stop the search until they found someone or confirmed there was no one under the rubble. Emergency responders used their hands, drones, robotics and canine units during the search.

Just after 10 p.m. ET, the Fire Department confirmed no victims had been found.

"For hours, FDNY members searched for potential victims of the partial building collapse at 1915 Billingsley Terrace," read a post on the fire department's X social media page. "They have gone through a large pile of debris, 12 feet high in spots, and found no victims. Two civilians sustained minor injuries during the evacuation."

Kavanagh said the department was thankful there were no serious injuries in the collapse.

"Miraculously, no one was severely injured at the partial building collapse at 1915 Billingsley Terrace," Kavanagh wrote on X Monday night. "From looking at the scene and surveillance footage, it could have been so much worse. We waited anxiously as @FDNY members methodically went through the debris pile."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.