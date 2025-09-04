No Powerball winner in Wednesday's drawing, jackpot climbs to $1.7 billion

(NEW YORK) -- No winner was declared after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, resulting in the jackpot climbing to $1.7 billion.

The jackpot's estimated cash value of $770.3 million is now the third-highest in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball.

The numbers drawn were: 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69, with Powerball 22 and Power Play multiplier of 2.

After there was no billion-dollar Labor Day Powerball winner, the jackpot continued to climb and reached $1.4 billion before the drawing.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Nationwide, 11 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania, Powerball said.

Winners can choose between annual payments over 30 years, with a 5% increase each year, or the immediate cash option.

Powerball's history includes record-breaking prizes, with the largest being a $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in November 2022, followed by a $1.765 billion prize claimed in California in October 2023, and a $1.586 billion jackpot split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 42nd since the Powerball jackpot was last won on May 31, 2025, in California. The current streak has tied the game’s record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Tickets cost $2 and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Drawings are broadcast live from Tallahassee, Florida, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and streamed on Powerball.com.

