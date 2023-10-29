National

No. 24 USC scores 21 straight in fourth quarter to avoid upset at Cal

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
No. 24 USC narrowly avoided a third straight loss in a 50-49 win over Cal on Saturday.

Cal scored with 58 seconds left and chose to go for a go-ahead two-point conversion instead of a game-tying extra point. But Fernando Mendoza couldn’t find anyone open in the end zone and his pass fell incomplete.

USC trailed for much of the game after blowing a 17-7 first-half lead. Cal scored 21 straight points to take a 28-17 lead into a bizarre halftime sequence before the Trojans went on a 21-point run of their own in the fourth quarter.

Cal went up 43-29 early in the fourth before USC scored three touchdowns in less than eight minutes thanks to Cal turnovers. Cal fumbled a punt to set up USC’s game-tying score at 43-43 and USC took the lead after a fumble on Cal’s ensuing possession.

