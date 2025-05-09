Nick Chubb returning to Browns 'increasingly unlikely,' says GM Andrew Berry

Perhaps it was already clear that the Cleveland Browns had moved on from Nick Chubb after not offering the running back a contract after the 2024 season, then adding two players at the position during the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry made Chubb's status all but official saying during a radio appearance that it was "increasingly unlikely" that the seven-year veteran would return to Cleveland.

"I wouldn't rule anything out, but I would say it's probably increasingly unlikely," Berry told <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://x.com/923TheFan/status/1920834460892684328">92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman and Anthony Lima </a>on Friday morning. "I'd say maybe a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now."

According to Berry, the team has not been "in strong communication" with Chubb since the draft, when the Browns selected Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins in the second round and used a fourth-round selection on Tennessee's Dylan Sampson.

Additionally, Jerome Ford is under contract for one more year after leading Cleveland with 565 yards rushing last season. He agreed to a pay cut with the Browns last week, reducing his salary from $3.49 million to $1.75 million, making it even more likely that there wouldn't be a spot for Chubb on the roster.

"I would says it's probably increasingly unlikely. I'd say maybe a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now.""



📞 @Browns GM Andrew Berry w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on a possible return for RB Nick Chubb 🏈⤵️



🔊 Listen: https://t.co/jD2y8Eb9gX pic.twitter.com/D5kTzqb85g — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 9, 2025

Berry's reluctance to make a definitive statement on Chubb is likely an acknowledgement of his popularity with fans, who loved his bruising running style, awe-inspiring workouts and efforts to return from serious injuries.

Chubb suffered a season-ending injury during a Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, tearing the left MCL in his left knee in addition to a partially torn ACL. He eventually required two surgeries to repair the injuries, which were so grisly that ESPN declined to show a replay of the play during which it occurred.

Yet Chubb returned seven games into last season and rushed for 332 yards and three TDs in eight games before sustaining a broken foot in a Week 15 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. He became a free agent after the season and was not offered a new contract to return.

There have been rumors of other NFL teams showing interest, but they surely have the same questions about Chubb's health and durability that the Browns do.

In seven seasons with the Browns, Chubb rushed for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also compiled 1,042 yards receiving on 128 catches.