NFL Week 2 late games live tracker: Resurgent Rams face tough challenge vs. division-rival 49ers

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams breathed major sighs of relief in Week 1. Brock Purdy not only turned in yet another promising start, but looked healthy doing it. Considering how last season ended for Purdy and the 49ers, it was a welcome sign for fans who believe the team has Super Bowl aspirations in 2023.

While that was a promising development, Rams fans probably experienced greater joy at their team's success in Week 1. After a miserable 2022 season, the Rams looked resurgent against the Seattle Seahawks. Matthew Stafford's arm looked as strong as ever, and he put it on full display while making some impossible throws. On top of all that, he did it without Cooper Kupp, who missed the contest due to a hamstring injury. Rookie wideout Puka Nacua stepped up with Kupp sidelined, and gained an incredible 119 yards in his regular-season debut.

Week 2 provides both teams with a chance to build on strong Week 1 performances. For the 49ers, another strong effort by Purdy gives fans more confidence this is the year. For the Rams, a win over the division-rival 49ers would prove that Los Angeles is back and ready to once again compete for the NFC West.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports updates you on the latest news, scores and injuries from the late NFL games in Week 2. In addition to 49ers vs. Rams, the late slate also features the New York Giants vs. the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Jets vs. the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders vs. the Denver Broncos.