NFL training camp 2023: Saquon Barkley 'had an epiphany' before he decided to re-sign with Giants

For Saquon Barkley, his decision to return to the New York Giants amount to what he felt in his heart.

The veteran running back agreed to one-year, incentive-laden deal to return to the Giants despite an offseason of failed long-term contract negotiations between Barkley and the team. The move was a surprise twist in the offseason saga of running back value, especially juxtaposed against the reported holdout by the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs.

"I had an epiphany ... I kind of just followed my heart," Barkley said about his deal. "From a business view, I felt like it was the best thing that I could do. Some people may agree or disagree with this — to sit out or sit in. But for this year, specifically, the best thing that I can do for myself would be coming back, going back out there and play the game that I love, playing the game for my teammates."

Barkley's presence at training camp should be huge for the Giants. He ranked seventh in total scrimmage yards this past season with 1,650 yards and also scored 10 rushing touchdowns. And he's a big reason why quarterback Daniel Jones got a huge four-year, $160 million contract this offseason.

But despite a solid season, Barkley's future in New York looked murky after he was given the franchise tag and could not come to a long-term deal with the team before the July 17 deadline. Before he eventually signed his new contract, Barkley pondered the idea of holding out for the season, though admitted in the same breath it was something he could never do.

That mentality became reality when Barkley signed his new contract. The one-year deal included a $2 million upfront signing bonus and $900,000 of incentives tied to rushing yards, touchdowns, receptions and whether or not the Giants make the playoffs, according to ESPN and USA Today Sports. However, it kept the door open for the Giants to franchise tag Barkley next offseason.

This is a stark deviation from conversations running backs have had over the past several weeks around their value in the league. Top players vented on social media and organized group text chain and Zoom call to discuss how to fix the problem.

But Barkley's solution to this problem is simple: Prove it on the field.

"Obviously, I know what's going on with the running back situation, me being tagged and the value of the running back continuing going down," he added. "The only way that I feel like that's going to change — someone's got to make it change. God willing, hopefully I can do that on the field."

The Giants will certainly look for Barkley to continue what he did in 2022 during Brian Daboll's first year as head coach. New York made the playoffs behind Barkley's legs and arms and need him to build on a solid campaign if they want to compete with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in their own division.

What comes after that, though, is up to the Giants and Barkley to decide during the 2024 offseason.