NFL training camp notepad: Eagles' season revolves largely around Jalen Hurts

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the Philadelphia Eagles.

About the QB

Digging into the situation with Jalen Hurts in 2023, you get fed a lot of stuff. Either he wasn’t totally healthy, or lacked confidence beyond one read, or wasn’t seeing the middle of the field consistently, or had control issues with Nick Sirianni. I’ll just settle on this: Hurts needs one consistent, long-term (multi-season) play-caller. Start there.

Rookie to watch

There’s a lot of buzz around fifth-round linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. From the coaching staff to the front office, it’s clear he’s speeding up his opportunities to be a rookie contributor. The plan initially for him was to play on special teams and see where his arc went. It may take time, but he’s got a shot to be a part of the linebacker rotation in 2024.

Keeping my eye on

It’s a big season for Jalen Carter in Year 2. The Fletcher Cox retirement opens up a void in both snaps and leadership and there’s going to be some pressure on Carter to fill both. I think he may get moved around a little on the defensive line at times, so his conditioning has to be on point down the stretch. Bottom line, this is a chance for him to be the guy.

Fantasy thought

I didn’t get any sense that there was going to be much load management or moderation when it comes to running back Saquon Barkley. Barring offensive coordinator Kellen Moore throwing a curveball, I suspect he’ll get every opportunity to be everything to the Eagles that Christian McCaffrey is to the San Francisco 49ers.

What I saw that was interesting

Olympic summers always have messaging overlap in camps, and I liked something Nick Sirianni imparted to his team privately after U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles won the 100-meter dash by an inch: Every single tiny detail and effort mattered in that race and was the difference between gold and silver. When camp gets ragged, it’s a good message to remember.

Wild card

I was leaning on something about the young parts of the defense here, but frankly, the most important player and storyline this season is going to be Jalen Hurts. And to me, that makes offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s impact absolutely massive. He has to shape a defined identity around Hurts in every single respect. Nothing is more important.