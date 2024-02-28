National

NFL team report cards critical of Chiefs' facilities, praise Dolphins in second year of release

By Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports

The NFLPA revealed team report cards for the second straight year, and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs ranked 31st out of 32 teams, while the Miami Dolphins were first overall.

The report cards had players anonymously grade owners, coaches and teams on working conditions, and the Washington Commanders ranked 32nd overall.

This story will be updated.

