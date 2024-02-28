NFL team report cards critical of Chiefs' facilities, praise Dolphins in second year of release

The NFLPA revealed team report cards for the second straight year, and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs ranked 31st out of 32 teams, while the Miami Dolphins were first overall.

The report cards had players anonymously grade owners, coaches and teams on working conditions, and the Washington Commanders ranked 32nd overall.

Per @NFLPA report cards, where players graded owners, coaches, teams on working conditions:



#1 Team: @Dolphins

#32 Team: @Commanders



#1 Coach: Andy Reid

#32 Coach: Josh McDaniels



#1 Owner: Stephen Ross

#32 Owner: Clark Hunt



(Facilities investment was massive in owner grades.) — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 28, 2024

