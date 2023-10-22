NFL reportedly issues memo to teams on pregame fighting, threatens disqualification

Multiple inter-squad fights broke out on the field during pregame warmups in Week 6, and the NFL has had just about enough of that tomfoolery, thank you very much.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams last week reminding them about the rules concerning pregame scuffles and the consequences that come with ignoring them. Teams are to warm up behind their own 45-yard line, and any players that choose to ignore that and start a fight with the other team could be disqualified from the game and/or face other punishment.

"Sportsmanship and respect are at the core of NFL football, and fighting is irreconcilable with these values," the memo reads, via CBS Sports. "Fighting is never acceptable, as it risks unnecessary injury to players, coaches, officials, and other game day personnel. These actions send an inappropriate and unacceptable message to players, coaches, and fans at all other levels of the game."

The San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns got into a shoving match before their Week 6 matchup. It's not clear what sparked the skirmish, but Niners wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were in the middle, as was offensive tackle Trent Williams. No players were ejected, but officials carefully monitored the sidelines for the rest of the game in case things got a little chippy again.

"This is the worst thing that can happen for Cleveland. Don't poke the bear!"



The crew reacts to things getting chippy ahead of 49ers-Browns on FOX ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p8cza7Wf8x — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

Then the next day the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers threw hands before they faced off on Monday Night Football. Unlike the Niners-Browns scuffle, punches were actually thrown during this one, and Austin Ekeler's helmet popped off after he got hit.

Just had a pregame fight between the Cowboys and Chargers pic.twitter.com/GOqRdYOmMH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 16, 2023

Pregame fighting is pretty rare, so two fights in one weekend is reason for the NFL to take notice. They want to nip this in the bud before it has a chance to become a trend.