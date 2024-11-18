NFL playoff picture Week 11: Lions hold strong in NFC as Bills upset Chiefs in AFC race

There are only seven weeks left in the regular season, and the playoff field is starting to come together.

The Detroit Lions didn't miss a beat in the NFC race on Sunday. They cruised to another dominant 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to move to 9-1 on the year. That marked the worst loss in Jaguars franchise history.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills knocked off the NFL's last undefeated team on Sunday afternoon. The Bills grabbed a 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which moved them to 9-2 on the year. The Chiefs, however, still hold a slight edge in the AFC standings and are in control of the top seed.

Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise as Week 11 of the NFL season wraps up.

NFC playoff picture

As of Nov. 18, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC

1. Detroit Lions (9-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) vs. 7. Washington Commanders (7-4)

3. Arizona Cardinals (6-4) vs. 6. Green Bay Packers (7-3)

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

On the bubble

8. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)

9. Seattle Seahawks (5-5)

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-5)

AFC playoff picture

As of Nov. 18, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2) vs. 7. Denver Broncos (6-5)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) vs. 6. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

4. Houston Texans* (6-4) vs. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

On the bubble

8. Indianapolis Colts (5-6)

9. Miami Dolphins (4-6)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

Full NFC standings

As of Nov. 18, here’s where things stand in the NFC

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)

2. Washington Commanders (7-4)

3. Dallas Cowboys* (3-6)

4. New York Giants (2-8)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (9-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (7-3)

4. Chicago Bears (4-6)

NFC South

1. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

3. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

NFC West

1. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)

2. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)

3. Seattle Seahawks (5-5)

4. San Francisco 49ers (5-5)

Full AFC standings

As of Nov. 18, here’s where things stand in the AFC

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (9-2)

2. Miami Dolphins (4-6)

3. New York Jets (3-8)

4. New England Patriots (3-8)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

4. Cleveland Browns (2-8)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans* (6-4)

2. Indianapolis Colts (5-6)

3. Tennessee Titans (2-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

3. Denver Broncos (6-5)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)

*The Cowboys and Texans will square off on Monday night to wrap up Week 11.