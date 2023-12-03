NFL inactives tracker Week 13: Chris Olave will play, Joe Flacco to start for Browns

It was a wild one on "Thursday Night Football" with the Dallas Cowboys topping the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 to kick off Week 13.
With only six weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, there are plenty of teams chasing playoff spots, and now is the time to get healthy and not be missing key players.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is ready to get back in the lineup when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football." Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Saturday Higgins will be in the lineup. He's missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice Nov. 8. His return will be a welcomed addition to a 5-6 team that has fallen behind in the AFC playoff hunt.
The Cleveland Browns will have Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol and the veteran Flacco has been taking first-team reps this week.
"I think no matter what, when you come back here and you have a little bit of nerves," Flacco said. "I think it's just the excitement of getting it back out there and being able to do it and wanting to do well."
Who will be at running back for the Green Bay Packers when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Lambeau Field on Sunday? It won't be Aaron Jones as he has been ruled out with a knee injury after not practicing this week. A.J. Dillon, who has been dealing with a groin injury, practiced Thursday and Friday and is expected to be available.
Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report:
CHARGERS
RB Isaiah Spiller
CB Ja'Sir Taylor
OL Zack Bailey
TE Nick Vannett
WR Simi Fehoko
DL Scott Matlock
PATRIOTS
DB Alex Austin
RB JaMycal Hasty
OL Vederian Lowe
WR Kayshon Boutte
WR Demario Douglas
DL Deatrich Wise Jr.
LIONS
LB Alex Anzalone
DL Isaiah Buggs
CB Steven Gilmore
WR Antoine Green
DL Brodric Martin
LB Julian Okwara
DL Levi Onwuzurike
SAINTS
QB Jake Haener
CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.
S Marcus Maye
RB Kendre Miller
WR Rashid Shaheed
OL Nick Saldiveri
LB Pete Werner
FALCONS
QB Logan Woodside
WR Mack Hollins
CB Mike Hughes
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Travis Bell
TE John FitzPatrick
DL Joe Gaziano
JETS
WR Randall Cobb
OT Billy Turner
CB Bryce Hall
QB Zach Wilson
OL Austin Deculus
LB Zaire Barnes
DE Carl Lawson
CARDINALS
WR Zach Pascal
WR Michael Wilson
CB Starling Thomas V
CB Antonio Hamilton
OL Dennis Daley
TE Blake Whiteheart
STEELERS
QB Mason Rudolph
CB Darius Rush
RB Anthony McFarland
LB Blake Martinez
DT Montravius Adams
T Dylan Cook
COLTS
CB JuJu Brents
RB Jonathan Taylor
WR Juwann Winfree
DE Isaiah Land
LB Cameron McGrone
G Arlington Hambright
C Jack Anderson
TITANS
QB Malik Willis
LB Caleb Murphy
LB Trevis Gipson
DB Terrell Edmunds
WR Kyle Philips
DOLPHINS
WR Robbie Chosen
QB Skylar Thompson
S Jevon Holland
CB Eli Apple
OL Robert Jones
TE Tyler Kroft
COMMANDERS
CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
FB Alex Armah
G Julian Good-Jones
TE Curtis Hodges
WR Mitchell Tinsley
DE James Smith-Williams
BRONCOS
QB Ben DiNucci
S JL Skinner
TE Nate Adkins
LB Ronnie Perkins
LB Thomas Incoom
C Alex Forsyth
DL Elijah Garcia.
TEXANS
TE Dalton Schultz
WR Xavier Hutchinson
QB Case Keenum
RB Mike Boone
DE Myjai Sanders
OL Nick Broeker
PANTHERS
S Jeremy Chinn (quad): questionable
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): questionable
CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): questionable
OLB Marquis Haynes (back): questionable
TE Tommy Tremble (hip): doubtful
S Vonn Bell (shoulder): out
TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): out
BUCCANEERS
WR Chris Godwin (neck): questionable
LB SirVocea Dennis (illness): doubtful
DL Mike Greene (calf): out
CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): out
LB Devin White (foot): out
LB Lavonte David (groin): out
BROWNS
C Nick Harris (knee): questionable
WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): out
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): out
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): out
RAMS
OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): questionable
DB Quentin Lake (hamstring): out
49ERS
DT Arik Armstead (foot): questionable
RB Jordan Mason (hamstring): questionable
WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): questionable
EAGLES
TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle): questionable
DT Fletcher Cox (groin): questionable
TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): doubtful
LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): out
S Justin Evans (knee): out
CHIEFS
RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): out
LB Nick Bolton (wrist): out
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): questionable
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): questionable
TE Josiah Deguara (hip): questionable
S Rudy Ford (biceps/groin): questionable
WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee): questionable
WR Jayden Reed (chest): questionable
CB Robert Rochell (calf): questionable
S Darnell Savage (calf): questionable
CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): doubtful
RB Aaron Jones (knee): out
BENGALS
OT D'Ante Smith (knee): questionable
DT Jay Tufele (illness): questionable
CB Cam Britt-Taylor (quad/knee): out
JAGUARS
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): questionable
RB Travis Etienne (ribs): questionable
TE Luke Farrell (toe): questionable
TE Brenton Strange (foot): questionable