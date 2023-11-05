NFL Germany game: Chiefs vs. Dolphins score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker

The NFL game of the year might not be played in the United States. The first NFL game in Germany during the 2023 season will feature two of the best teams in the sport. The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will go head-to-head to determine who is the class of the AFC.

The Chiefs enter the contest more desperate for a victory. Kansas City is coming off a shocking upset by the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't himself in the game, tossing 0 touchdowns against 2 interceptions. Mahomes was reportedly dealing with the flu, which may have explained his struggles.

He'll need to put points on the board against a tough Dolphins offense in Week 9. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill seem like a lock to connect for at least one touchdown a week, and the other skill weapons on the Dolphins — Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert — are too dangerous to be ignored.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, score and highlights as the Chiefs and Dolphins square off in Germany in Week 9.