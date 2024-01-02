National

NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300K after he was seen throwing drink toward Jaguars fans from luxury box

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for his "for his unacceptable conduct" after he was seen on video Sunday throwing a drink in the direction of Jaguars fans from his luxury box.

