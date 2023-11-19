NFL early slate: Steelers vs. Browns score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep finding ways to win games. Despite being outgained in all eight of their games the Steelers sit at 6-3.

That isn't easy to do. The Steelers are the only team since 1933 to have a winning record after being outgained by their first eight opponents. To make matters worse, the team has a -26 point differential, meaning they've been outscored by opponents on the season. That typically isn't a recipe for success, but the Steelers are making it work.

Things could be tougher in Week 11, when the Steelers will take on one of the best defenses in the NFL in the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers will catch a break, however, as Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the contest due to a shoulder injury. His absence could be the boost the Steelers need to keep their improbable run going.

