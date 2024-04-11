NFL Draft primer: Cowboys' offense could look a little different around Dak Prescott

2023 record: 12-5, won NFC East, lost in wild-card round

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 242nd round: No. 563rd round: No. 875th round: No. 174 (compensatory)6th round: No. 216 (compensatory7th round: No. 233 (via Raiders)7th round: No. 244

Top needs

Running backLeft tackleCenterDefensive lineWide receiver

The Cowboys are in desperate need of a running back after the departure of Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans. The move left third-year back Rico Dowdle (385 career rushing yards) as the top option on Dallas’ depth chart. But that's not a first-round problem. Offensive line is.

Longtime left tackle Tyron Smith is gone to the New York Jets to protect Aaron Rodgers, leaving Dallas with a high-profile need. The Cowboys also saw center Tyler Biadasz sign with the rival Washington Commanders.

Dallas is also in need of a legitimate No. 2 or No. 3 receiver to play next to CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. And Micah Parsons could use help to balance the pass rush. Dallas did little to address any of these needs in free agency, making one wonder exactly what team owner Jerry Jones meant when he said the Cowboys were going "all-in" this offseason. Pressure is on in the draft.

Best first-round fits

Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon StateGraham Barton, OL, DukeTyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Best Day 2 fits

Zach Frazier, C, West VirginiaSedrick Van Pran, C, GeorgiaRoman Wilson, WR, MichiganJermaine Burton, WR, AlabamaJalen McMillan, WR, WashingtonJonathon Brooks, RB, TexasJaylen Wright, RB, TennesseeChris Braswell, EDGE, AlabamaAdisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

How they did last draft

The Cowboys earned a B-minus. In retrospect, that looks polite. First-round nose tackle Mazi Smith recorded one sack and three tackles for loss while earning just three sacks as a rookie. He's leaning toward bust more than impact player. Second-round tight end Luke Schoonmaker caught eight passes for 65 yards.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown missed the season with a torn ACL. He'll have a chance to make an impact in his second season. Fourth-round defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko didn't play a down as a rookie. None of Dallas' late-round picks made any impact of note in 2023. This was not a good draft by any measure.

Dream fantasy draft pick

Trey Benson. In the spirit of baseball starting, the Florida State running back looks like a solid double or triple as a Day 2 prospect in the draft, even if he's not a home run. He has the size to handle early down work and is explosive in a straight line. Benson also shows the skills needed to be a solid receiver out of the backfield, albeit not a matchup-dictating route runner. The Cowboys need competency at running back and Benson can provide that. If he was drafted on Day 2 by Dallas, he'd rocket up fantasy draft boards. — Matt Harmon