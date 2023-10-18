National

NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell agree to contract extension through 2027

By Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the NFL Experience London at the Battersea Power Station.

NEW YORK — The NFL has officially extended commissioner Roger Goodell's contract through 2027.

The NFL's compensation committee updated team ownerships at Wednesday's league meeting to inform them of the agreement.

Goodell, speaking shortly after in a news conference, declined to confirm whether this would be his final term as league commissioner. His tenure, which began in 2006, will reach more than 20 years by contract's end.

But as Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay noted on his way out, there's league precedent for a still-longer tenure.

Pete Rozelle was months shy of 30 years on the job when he retired in 1989.

Goodell declined also to consider his legacy on the job, insisting he's focused much more on the work ahead than a retrospection. If he wanted to reflect, he said, he wouldn't be gearing up for another term.

“I’m honored to do this job and it’s not going to change how I do my day to day,” Goodell said. "For the next three years, I'm going to bust my butt."

This story will be updated.

