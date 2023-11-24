National

NFL Black Friday: Dolphins vs. Jets score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle (7) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

With their playoff hopes potentially on the line, the New York Jets benched Zach Wilson. Tim Boyle will get the start in Week 12, when the Jets take on the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday.

On paper, the game could be ugly. Miami's offense leads the league in scoring and the Jets' offense ranks 30th in points per game. If Miami can put 20+ points on the board, New York might not be able to keep up.

But the Jets' defense shouldn't be slept on. The Jets boast one of the most tenacious defenses in football, and Miami has struggled against top-of-the-line opponents in 2023. The Dolphins were held to 20 points or fewer in all three of their losses this season — all against elite defenses.

Which team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the NFL's first Black Friday game.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!