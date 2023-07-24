NFC East Fantasy Football Rankings: What grade do the Dallas Cowboys get?

Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out grades to every NFL team based on their fantasy juice for 2023. Check out the NFC East grades below — go here for his full NFC rundown.

New York Giants: C

The Giants are not in a healthy place with their best offensive player, Saquon Barkley. I think you have to ding them for that. The player they did hand out big money to this offseason, Daniel Jones, deserves immense credit for taking a step last year. He's still not a top-10 or -12 option at the position but is certifiably a solid starter.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

The Giants made some moves to alter the pass-catcher rooms around Jones. Darren Waller was the big-ticket item, but he's a risky bet at his age and with his recent injury history. He could elevate this unit but is unlikely to be a transformative talent. Parris Campbell joins a rotating cast of slot receivers, whereas outside, New York is counting on Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton to keep pace with their strong finishes to last season.

Washington Commanders: C+

If the Commanders had a Derek Carr-level starting quarterback, they'd be in the B range. That's how high I am on the rest of the offense. As it stands, they have a quality "hold down the fort" option in Jacoby Brissett and an unknown in Sam Howell. It sounds like the latter will get the first crack at the starting job, and he has a smooth runway to be supported by a quality cast.

Terry McLaurin is a top-10 receiver in the NFL who separates at all levels and has fantastic hands in tight coverage. He's a No. 1 wideout through and through. Jahan Dotson quietly had an excellent rookie year. Dotson could take a DeVonta Smith-type leap in Year 2 and become a screaming fantasy value.

Curtis Samuel is good enough to be a No. 2 receiver but rounds this group out to form one of the best trios in the league. Logan Thomas is a fine starting tight end.

While I won't pretend to know how the backfield rotation is going to go, I think they have a solid tandem in grinder back Brian Robinson — who should be better in 2023 after he was literally shot last preseason — and Antonio Gibson as a slasher.

Dallas Cowboys: B+

The Cowboys have the makings of a top-five offense … again. The receiver room has the potential to be excellent. CeeDee Lamb is a pure alpha receiver who specializes as a slot matchup nightmare but can win at all three positions. Brandin Cooks was brought in to be the speed flanker complement this team desperately needed last season.

The real key is Michael Gallup, who did not have a good season last year but prior to his ACL tear was a strong X-receiver. If Gallup just came back too soon last season but is right this year and Cooks is still good, this trio will be fantastic.

There's a bit of an unproven nature in the tight end and running back rooms, to varying degrees. At running back, we know Tony Pollard is good, but we just haven't seen him in a feature role over the course of a season. Tight end is up in the air with Dalton Schultz gone. While Dak Prescott is the subject of much nauseating online and TV debate, he's a good starting quarterback somewhere in the nine to 11 rankings league-wide.

Philadelphia Eagles: A+

The Eagles have, for my money, the best wide receiver duo in the NFL right now with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The WR3 spot is pretty light, but overall, it doesn't matter much because they have an excellent starting tight end in Dallas Goedert.

The running back rotation is just that: A moving target rotation after the departure of Miles Sanders. However, there are some clear roles available that guys such as D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and holdover Kenneth Gainwell can take in the backfield. Philadelphia can more than cobble together a strong ground game with these guys.

Jalen Hurts is the straw that stirs the drink. The run game is mostly built around his ability, and he took several leaps as a passer last year. He's not on the quarterback elite tier but is a top-10 fantasy option at the position right now. Depth is an issue for this team, but the star power at the top and at quarterback are enough to earn the NFC East's top fantasy-team grade.