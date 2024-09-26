Newsmax reaches settlement with Smartmatic regarding 2020 election claims

NEW YORK — On the brink of trial, the cable news channel Newsmax on Thursday reached a settlement with voting machine company Smartmatic, bringing an end to a defamation lawsuit that accused the network of spreading multiple false claims surrounding the 2020 election.

Smartmatic had accused Newsmax of publishing dozens of false reports claiming that Smartmatic helped rig the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden. Newsmax had argued, in part, that they were reporting on newsworthy claims of fraud.

"Newsmax is pleased to announce it has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement," Newsmax said in a statement posted to their website.

Smartmatic did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The news comes as jury selection was already underway in Delaware, according to a court official, with opening statement set to begin Monday.

The amount of the settlement was not immediately disclosed.

In a separate case last year, Dominion Voting Systems reached a $787 million settlement with Fox News in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit that involved similar claims related to the election.

The Newsmax trial had been set to play out before the same judge that oversaw the Dominion case.

