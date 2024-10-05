National

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch the NFL London game this Sunday

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

Denver Broncos v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: Olu Fashanu #74 of the New York Jets in action against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

It's time for another NFL International Series game! During Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings head across the pond to play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings are the current No. 1 in NFL Power Rankings and 4-0 so far this season. The New York Jets are tied up at 2-2 right now. Unsurprisingly, the odds for the NFL London game favor the Vikings over the Jets. The Jets play the Vikings at 9:30 a.m. ET, airing in the U.S. on NFL Network and stream on NFL+ (on mobile). Ready to tune into the next NFL International Series game? Here's how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings game this weekend.

How to watch the Jets vs. Vikings London game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Game: Jets vs. Vikings

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+, Fubo, DirecTV

What channel is the Jets vs. Vikings NFL London game on?

Sunday morning's Jets vs. Vikings game in London will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

Where to stream the NFL International Series game: 

2024 NFL season Week 5 schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 3

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 6

Jets vs. Vikings: 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Panthers vs. Bears: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Ravens vs. Bengals: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dolphins vs. Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Browns vs. Commanders: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Colts vs. Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bills vs. Texans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Raiders vs. Broncos: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cardinals vs. 49ers: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Packers vs. Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Giants vs. Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cowboys vs. Steelers: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 7

Saints vs. Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

