New York AG seeks legal sanctions against Trump as part of $250M lawsuit

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday asked a judge to impose legal sanctions against Donald Trump and the other defendants in her $250 million civil lawsuit against the former president and his company.

James last year brought the $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his children and his company that accuses them of "grossly" inflating the former president's net worth by billions of dollars and cheating lenders and others with false and misleading financial statements.

In her new court filing, James argues that Trump and the others deserve sanctions because they've made the same legal arguments the judge has repeatedly denied.

Since October 2022, the defendants have made the same arguments against the suit five separate times, the filing says. Three of those arguments have already been rejected by the courts, while two were filed in the past month and haven't been ruled on yet, according to the filing.

On Oct. 26, the court rejected the defendants' motion that the DA didn't have standing or capacity to bring the claims, the filing said. On Jan. 6, 2023, the court rejected the same arguments for a second time in the defendants' motion to dismiss the case, according to the filing. Then on June 27, the court rejected the same arguments in the defendants' appeal, the filing said.

The defendants then made the same arguments in filing for a summary judgment on Aug. 4 and in their opposition to the AG's partial motion for a summary judgment filed on Sept. 1, the filing said. Neither of those motions have been ruled on yet.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

