New Hampshire police say multiple gunshot victims at country club. 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

NASHUA, N.H. — (AP) — A shooting at a country club left multiple gunshot victims, police in New Hampshire said Saturday night.

The shootings happened at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. Police said two suspects fled the scene; one was in custody, and the other still at large.

Information on the conditions of the victims was not immediately available.

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander said in a statement that she was “closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua” and that her heart was with the victims, their families and the entire community.

Nashua is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Boston, just across the Massachusetts border.

Dunstable, Massachusetts, which neighbors Nashua, issued a shelter-in-place order.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.