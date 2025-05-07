New $100M Shedeur Sanders lawsuit is a sign of the chaos to come

Think you’ve heard more than enough of Shedeur Sanders? Sorry, friend. We’re all just getting started here.

Sanders, the brand-new fifth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, is the latest product of the 21st-century fame machine, a figure (for now) famous for being famous. Maybe he'll be a star in the NFL, maybe he'll be a what-ever-happened-to, but in this offseason, he stands right at the center of the NFL world. Why? Ask your grandmother.

As popular and entrenched as sports are in American culture, very few athletes pass the Grandmother Test — as in, would your non-sports-knowing grandmother know who this athlete is? You can probably make the list yourself: LeBron James or Patrick Mahomes, yes. Shohei Ohtani, maybe. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Jayden Daniels, no.

The Grandmother Test isn’t an indictment of any player’s ability, and it certainly isn’t an indictment of your grandmother, who is wonderful and has more important things to worry about than, say, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room. But here’s a little sports media secret: We pay very close attention to the Grandmother Test, because if an athlete has broken contain and reached the American mainstream, people want to know everything there is to know about that athlete … and who are we to deny you?

Previous Grandmother Test champions include Jeremy Lin, Tim Tebow, Danica Patrick and Coach Prime, figures whose every move, utterance and social media posting creates a nationwide media frenzy. Whether they’re actually any good doesn’t matter; the combination of charisma and narrative creates a hype whirlwind around them, generating flurries of reactions and hot takes with every new news cycle. The bonfire always burns out, but for a few weeks, months or years, it’s inescapable.

And now we've got another breakout figure on our hands here with Shedeur. When the actual sitting president of the United States is gushing about you on social media, you've made it. Sanders' rep is growing even faster than his father's boundless ego, and that's leading people down some very strange pathways.

Take, for instance, the $100 million lawsuit filed against the NFL this week in U.S. District Court in Georgia. On its face, the suit appears to fit the most basic definition of "frivolous" — a four-page complaint filed by a John Doe plaintiff charging the NFL with inflicting "emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff as a fan and consumer." (Given that the plaintiff filed this complaint in federal court outside Atlanta, we can think of several other NFL-related entities closer to home that caused emotional distress … but we digress.)

It’s worth noting that anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason, even frustration that your favorite player dropped into the fifth round of the NFL Draft. The complaint was filed “in forma pauperis,” which means the plaintiff lacked the financial means to pay the filing fee. Such lawsuits generally end up dismissed fairly quickly. Mr. Doe is unlikely to see a nine-figure payday and the wholesale revamping of the NFL draft process as a result of this suit.

But the suit's merits aren't the important thing here, its existence is. Whether because of his talent, his name, his presence, his potential or his demeanor, Shedeur Sanders draws attention from the White House to your grandmother's house. And there are no tepid opinions here. Hell, even the number he'll wear in Cleveland spawned a mini-tornado of controversy when he didn't get his Colorado-retired No. 2.

With Cleveland’s rookie minicamp starting this weekend, the Sanders analyses and hot takes are about to reach orbit. Prepare yourself now, because the rest of the sports world is. Back during the draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. was the first to whip himself into a froth over Shedeur Sanders in the NFL. It’s clear he won’t be the last.