Nelly Korda's hopes of a second major in 2024 virtually disappear after a 10 on her third hole at the Women's US Open

Nelly Korda’s chances of a second major in 2024 were basically wiped out on her third hole of the Women's US Open on Thursday.

Korda posted a 10 on the Par 3 No. 12 early in the first round. After hitting her first shot into the back bunker on the 161-yard hole, she put her second shot into the creek that runs in front of the green.

Things got worse from there.

Korda had to go across the creek in front of the green to hit her fourth shot after taking her penalty stroke. She then put that shot into the creek. She proceeded to do the same with her sixth shot after another penalty stroke from basically the same spot.

She took no chances lying seven on her third attempt to get across the creek and hit the ball within nine feet of the pin behind the hole. Korda then two-putted from there for her 10.