Nearly 50,000 mattresses sold at Costco recalled

NEW YORK — Tens of thousands of mattresses that were sold exclusively at Costco stores have been recalled due to the risk of possible mold exposure.

Manufacturer FXI Inc. initially announced the recall of Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch mattresses and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses in June and issued a joint press release with the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday. According to FXI, the recalled mattresses could have been exposed to water during manufacturing, leading to potential mold development.

The presence of mold can pose a health risk to people with a mold allergy, damaged lungs or compromised immune systems, the CPSC said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of mold exposure can vary but typically include burning eyes, respiratory problems such as coughing and wheezing, and skin irritations.

Approximately 48,000 Novaform ComfortGrande and DreamAway mattresses are impacted by the recall. Customers have been advised to contact FXI at 888-886-2057 or on its website for a full refund or free mattress replacement, which includes free pickup and disposal of the recalled mattress and free delivery of the new mattress.

Recalled mattresses were manufactured in a variety of sizes, from twin to California king, and ranged in price from $150 to $750. All of the Novaform mattresses were sold between January and June this year at Costco stores and on Costco's website in northwestern states, as well as California's San Francisco Bay area. Costco, according to the CPSC, is reaching out to known customers who purchased the recalled products directly as well.

The CPSC said FXI has received reports of 541 cases of mold on mattresses but no related injuries have been reported so far.

ABC News has reached out to FXI for comment on the recall but has not yet received a response.

