NCAA women's tournament bracket revealed: South Carolina claims No. 1 overall seed

The NCAA women's tournament bracket was officially revealed on Sunday afternoon, just hours after the men's bracket was dropped .

Once again, South Carolina claimed the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. It marks the Gamecocks' fourth straight season as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Gamecocks were an easy choice for the top seed. They went a perfect 32-0 this season after marking their second-straight undefeated regular season, and then they beat LSU in a very contentious title game to win the SEC tournament . South Carolina, which won the national championship in 2022, made it to the Final Four again last season — though the Gamecocks were knocked out by Iowa.

South Carolina will play out of the Albany 1 region, and will take on either Sacred Heart or Presbyterian first.

Albany 1 Region

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart/Presbyterian

