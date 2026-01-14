NC police investigate disappearance of Marissa Carmichael, who vanished 2 years ago after making distressed 911 call

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) -- Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, are urging the public to share any tips in connection to the disappearance of Marissa Carmichael, a Black mother of five who was last seen on surveillance footage at a gas station on Jan. 14, 2024, after making a distressed call to 911.

Carmichael was 24-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) told ABC News on Tuesday that police are "absolutely" still concerned about Carmichael’s welfare two years after her disappearance, and are urging the public to come forward with any information about her case.

"We know that not being home with her children – and not having any contact with her family – is out of character for her," the spokesperson said.

Asked if foul play is suspected and if any suspects have been identified in connection to the case, the police spokesperson declined to comment. "In surveillance footage obtained by our department, Ms. Carmichael was seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the gas station," the spokesperson said, adding that the footage has not been released publicly as part of "the active investigation" into Carmichael’s disappearance.

Police said in a Feb. 13, 2024, update in this case that "detectives have identified and interviewed the driver of that vehicle, who is currently considered a witness in this case." The spokesperson for GPD said that no further updates are available publicly at this time.

According to police, Carmichael was last seen at 3:46 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Exxon gas station on 809 East Market St. in Greensboro and made a distressed call to 911 just before she vanished.

In the 911 call – the audio of which was obtained by ABC News — Carmichael appeared distressed and was asking for help finding a ride home. According to an incident report obtained by ABC News, when police arrived at the gas station, Carmichael wasn’t there.

During the two-minute call, Carmichael, whose name is bleeped out when she identifies herself, tells the 911 dispatcher that a man had asked her to pick up some things at the gas station but drove off while she was inside and that she has no way of getting home. Police have confirmed that the call is from Marissa.

"I don't know where I am in Greensboro … he took off with my phone. I have no clue where I'm at. I have no numbers," Carmichael tells the dispatcher.

Carmichael’s mother, Sara Carmichael, previously told ABC News that the family last saw Marissa on Saturday, Jan. 13, but since Jan. 14, her daughter has not been active on her social media accounts and her phone has been turned off.

According to Sara Carmichael, on the night before her disappearance, Marissa told her sister Emma that she was going to the club and asked her not to tell her mother because she didn't want her to worry.

Sara Carmichael said after talking to her daughter's friends, she learned that Marissa went to One17 SofaBar & Lounge, and then later went to an Airbnb for an afterparty, then was dropped off at the Exxon station.

Sara Carmichael told ABC News on the one-year anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance that her family, including Marissa’s five children, are distraught as they await updates from detectives working the case.

"Every day I wake up and it's like, here, you know, it's just the day where I might find out some news," her mother said. "Is this the day where, you know, there may be some answers for me, for her kids? It just sometimes – this does not seem real. It still just doesn't seem real."

Ahead of the two-year anniversary of Marissa Carmichael’s disappearance, ABC News reached out to Sara Carmichael for further comment.

Greensboro police told ABC News that Marissa Carmichael’s information was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person the day she was reported missing.

Police also urged the community to reach out to police or call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers to share tips anonymously at 336-373-1000.

