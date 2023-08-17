NBA Schedule 2023-24: League releases full regular-season slate

The wait for the 2023-24 NBA schedule came to end Thursday when the league's full slate was released during ESPN's "NBA Today" on Thursday.

There will be shortage of stars on opening night, which is set to tip off on Oct. 24 as the Los Angels Lakers travel to Ball Arena's altitude to take on the reigning champion Denver Nuggets at 7:30 PM ET. In the double header, the Phoenix Suns will visit the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET.

In addition to the immediate opportunity for Lakers star LeBron James to revisit last year's Western Conference finals loss, fans will also get a first glance at the revamped teams.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson and new-addition Chris Paul are set to make the Warriors another team to watch in the West. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal will join Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton in Suns' pursuit of a title.

Dates for the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament were announced last month along with team groupings. It begins on Nov. 3. Semifinals will take place on Dec. 7 before the championship on Dec. 9.

The Christmas Day lineup will include five games:

