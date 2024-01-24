NBA: Refs missed 10 calls in final minutes as Timberwolves blew Karl-Anthony Towns' 62-point game vs. Hornets

Karl-Anthony Towns was heated when officials didn't call a foul on his late go-ahead bucket attempt in Tuesday's 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

It turns out that he was fouled twice. That's according to the NBA, which concluded on Tuesday that officials missed a whopping 10 calls in the final two minutes of Monday's game between the Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Hornets rallied from a 15-point fourth quarter to spoil a would-be marquee night for Towns, who matched his career high and tied his own Timberwolves franchise record with 62 points. He had a chance to break the record and take a lead for Minnesota in the final five seconds of the game.

The 7-foot Towns posted up 6-1 Terry Rozier above the free thrown line with the Hornets leading, 126-125 and the game clock ticking below 7 seconds. He spun and attacked the basket only to lose control of the ball in a crowd of Hornets defenders.

Towns pleaded for a whistle that didn't come. The Hornets went on to ice the game with a pair of free throws on the other end.

Per the NBA's last-two-minute report released Monday, Towns was fouled by Rozier on the gather and then by Leaky Black, whom the league concluded illegally swiped Towns on the arm on his drive to the basket.

Those two were among 10 that the NBA determined officials missed in the final 1:57 of game time. Six of those missed calls favored the Hornets, including the two in the pivotal late drive by Towns. The NBA also determined that officials missed two travels and two personal fouls that weren't called on Charlotte.

Other missed calls included assigning a called personal foul to the wrong Hornets player and three incorrect non calls on fouls committed by the Timberwolves.

None of this is to excuse Minnesota's collapse in a performance head coach Chris Finch lambasted as "disgusting" and "immature."

The Hornets had already erased their 15-point deficit and turned it into a 126-121 advantage by the time those mismanaged last two minutes started to tick down. The Timberwolves already had blown what should have been a celebratory night for Towns by devolving it into a misguided chase for individual glory.

The Timberwolves lost this game. The officials didn't lose it for them.

Also true: officials have got to do a better job than this.