NBA Power Rankings: How all 30 teams stack up heading into this year's in-season tournament

Welcome back to the internet's definitive NBA Power Rankings, where for free we have vibe checked all 30 of the league's teams and sorted them into so perfect an order that you could not possibly complain.

If you would like to file an official complaint, please contact Adam Silver at the NBA's front office. He can remind you that any power ranking is a subjective exercise that has no bearing on who will actually win the NBA championship. He should also inform you that, yes, Ben Rohrbach's power rankings are the best.

Let's get to them.