NBA playoffs: Heat sets franchise playoff record for 3-pointers during series-evening win over Celtics

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Powered by a franchise playoff record 23 3-pointers, the Miami Heat tied their first-round series with the Boston Celtics Wednesday night with a 111-101 victory.

Following a tight first half, the Heat used the 3rd quarter where they outscored the Celtics 27-18 to retake the lead — a lead they would not surrender to even the series at 1-1.

Game 3 is Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET in Miami.

The Celtics used 3-pointers to their advantage in Game 1, going 22-for-49 from distance. But Game 2 was a different story as they went 12-for-32. Miami, meanwhile, took advantage by going 23-for-43 from behind 3-point line.

Tyler Herro shot 6-for-11 from distance, while Caleb Martin chipped in five 3-pointers in six attempts.

Herro, who was held to 11 points in 34 minutes on Sunday, found better success in Game 2 by dropping 24 points. He was backed up by 21 points each from Martin and Bam Adebayo. Nikola Jovic was impactful at both ends of the court with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Herro also led all players with 14 assists on the night.

Already without Jimmy Butler (MCL) and Terry Rozier (neck), the Heat head home with the series evened and coming off a game where their shooting fortunes turned around.

