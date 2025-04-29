NBA Playoff weak links and must-make adjustments with Marcus Morris, Warriors-Rockets series breakdown with Ethan Strauss and Sam Esfandiari | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Marcus Morris is back on The Kevin O'Connor Show, and didn't hold back on any of his takes. Find out why Marcus believes Anthony Edwards is exposing JJ Redick as a rookie Head Coach, why he thinks the conditioning (and defense!) of Luka Doncic is perfectly fine, and what the Lakers need to do to make this a series. Plus, Marcus weighs in on what Ty Lue needs to change for the Los Angeles Clippers to regain the upper hand against the Denver Nuggets. Morris explains why he sees Giannis Antetokounmpo taking his talents to South Beach this summer, and why the Orlando Magic need to trade for Trae Young this offseason, too. Morris went in on everyone from Pat Riley to Ja Morant to NBA refs, and even had time to tell us why Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft slide made him angry!

Then Ethan Strauss and Sam Esfandiari both stop by to give their takes on the Golden State Warriors' 3-1 lead on the Houston Rockets. Ethan says it's finally time to admit that the Steph Curry-Draymond Green duo has joined Stockton/Malone and Jordan/Pippen as an all-time legendary tandem. Sam gives Draymond Green his flowers too, but acknowledges that even some Warriors fans still don't like Green. And, is Steve Kerr soundly out-coaching Ime Udoka?

It's all on this must-consume episode of the KOC Show!

(0:26) Marcus Morris joins the show

(0:47) Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 5 preview

(12:17) 'Weak link' vs. 'strong link' NBA

(21:10) Lakers vs. Wolves Game 5 preview

(35:59) Ja Morant says ‘I had them figured out’

(38:59) Pistons vs. Knicks Game 4 replay review controversy

(45:01) Celtics vs. Magic Game 5 preview

(48:50) Bucks down bad after Damian Lillard injury

(57:33) Cavs sweep Heat

(1:00:45) NBA Draft’s Shedeur Sanders equivalent?

(1:08:47) Sam & Ethan join the show

(1:08:57) Warriors vs. Rockets Game 4 reaction

(1:36:39) 'Weak link' vs. 'strong link' NBA continued

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts