NBA Fact or Fiction: Are the 2023-24 Detroit Pistons the worst team ever to try?

Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

This week's topic: The Detroit Pistons, the very worst team ever to try

The Detroit Pistons are putrid. Like, really bad. Maybe the worst the NBA has ever seen.

That is what we are here for today: Are the Pistons actually the worst team ever to try? There are tanking teams, teams that quit on their coach, expansion teams, teams that quit on each other, but that is what is so fascinating about Detroit's 25-game losing streak: They entered the season wanting to win, wanting to improve upon their league-worst record from last season (17-65), and they certainly do not want to lose to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and Tuesday, losses that would tie and break the NBA's single-season record for futility.

Billionaire Tom Gores purchased the team in June 2011. He has hired four heads of basketball operations and six head coaches. Troy Weaver has been Detroit's general manager since June 2020, and they made Monty Williams the (then-)highest-paid coach in NBA history, guaranteeing him $78.5 million through 2029.

None of it has made a lick of difference. The Pistons have not won a playoff game since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference finals, when the first "Iron Man" was still in theaters. They were swept from their only three first-round appearances over the past 15 years. They have not won more than 23 games in a single season since 2019, when Blake Griffin made the final All-NBA appearance of his career. Abominable.

That futility has delivered four straight top-10 draft picks — Killian Hayes (seventh, 2020), Cade Cunningham (first, 2021), Jaden Ivey (fifth, 2022) and Ausar Thompson (fifth, 2023) — all of whom Weaver selected. The front office has made 22 trades in three years, and the best player they have to show for them is Bojan Bogdanović, a 34-year-old scorer who probably should have been flipped at his most valuable a year ago.

We should have known things were headed this way when, in his first offseason on the job, Weaver traded for Tony Bradley and Dewayne Dedmon and signed Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor — stockpiling centers on top of newly drafted big man Isaiah Stewart. Since, they have signed Kelly Olynyk, traded for DeAndre Jordan and taken fliers on Bol Bol, Marvin Bagley III, Nerlens Noel and James Wiseman. It took Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard to get Saddiq Bey to get Wiseman, who makes $12 million to come off the bench for a spell.

You can see the steps they took to get here, even if they veered from any reasonable plan. Best I can tell, the strategy was to tank for Cunningham, pair him in the backcourt with Ivey, throw enough darts to hit a bull's-eye at center and ... pray for the swing positions, probably the most important position in basketball?

But they did try.

The Pistons now boast a -11.4 net rating, a mirror image of the 72-win Chicago Bulls. They are shooting a league-worst 33% on a league-low 29.4 3-point attempts a game. In an age when teams fire 40 3s a night, it seems impossible that variance alone would not prevent long losing streaks. Not in Detroit, where their last four lottery picks are shooting a combined 28.7% from 3. Of the 223 players who have taken at least 50 3s this season, Cunningham, Hayes, Ivey and Thompson rank 180th, 200th, 209th and 223rd, respectively.

You get the point. No franchise loses 222 games over a four-year span and does not want to win. No team pays its coach $13 million to field a terrible team. So, again, are the Pistons the worst team ever to try? We will determine this through a Venn Diagram of Awfulness, using three subsets of the league's biggest losers:

1. The worst records in NBA history by win percentage (pretty self-explanatory).

2. The league's longest losing streaks (because there is atrocious, and then there is so atrocious that even the threat of embarrassment on a historical level cannot prevent you from being atrocious over and over).

3. Each franchise's worst season (because it's hard to be the NBA's worst if you're not your city's worst).

Here goes ...

Every NBA team ever to lose 80% of their games or more

2-26 (.071): Your 2023-24 Detroit Pistons!

7-59 (.106): 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats

9-73 (.110): 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers

10-72 (.122): 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers

6-42 (.125): 1947-48 Providence Steamrollers

11-71 (.134): 1997-98 Denver Nuggets • 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks

12-70 (.146): 2009-10 New Jersey Nets • 1986-87 Los Angeles Clippers

4-23 (.148): 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs

13-69 (.159): 2004-05 Atlanta Hawks • 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks

8-42 (.160): 1998-99 Vancouver Grizzlies

14-68 (.171): 1996-97 Vancouver Grizzlies • 1982-83 Houston Rockets

12-57 (.174): 1952-53 Philadelphia Warriors

11-51 (.177): 1949-50 Denver Nuggets

9-41 (.180): 1998-99 Los Angeles Clippers

15-67 (.183): 1967-68 San Diego Rockets • 1970-71 Cleveland Cavaliers • 1980-81 Dallas Mavericks • 1981-82 Cleveland Cavaliers • 1988-89 Miami Heat • 1991-92 Minnesota Timberwolves • 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies • 1996-97 Boston Celtics • 1999-00 Los Angeles Clippers • 2000-01 Chicago Bulls • 2007-08 Miami Heat • 2009-10 Minnesota Timberwolves • 2013-14 Milwaukee Bucks

5-22 (.185): 2023-24 Washington Wizards

16-66 (.195): 2014-15 Minnesota Timberwolves • 1997-98 Toronto Raptors • 1979-80 Detroit Pistons • 1968-69 Phoenix Suns

12-48 (.200): 1948-49 Providence Steamrollers

(Hey, look, there are this season's Spurs and Wizards. You're not alone, Pistons! A couple wins against the Nets, and you might not even be the worst team this season, let alone the worst team ever in the NBA.)

Every NBA team ever to lose 16 straight games or more in a single season

26: 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers (19-63) • 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers (19-63)

25: 2023-24 Detroit Pistons (2-26)

24: 1981-82 Cleveland Cavaliers (15-67)

23: 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (7-59) • 1997-98 Denver Nuggets (11-71) • 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies (15-67)

20: 2020-21 Houston Rockets (17-55) • 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks (13-69) • 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers (9-73)

19: 2017-18 Memphis Grizzlies (22-60) • 2003-04 Orlando Magic (21-61) • 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies (15-67) • 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks (11-71) • 1988-89 Los Angeles Clippers (21-61) • 1981-82 Cleveland Cavaliers (15-67) • 1981-82 San Diego Clippers (17-65)

18: 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs (4-21) • 2018-19 New York Knicks (17-65) • 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers (10-72) • 2012-13 Charlotte Bobcats (21-61) • 2009-10 New Jersey Nets (12-70) • 2006-07 Boston Celtics (24-58) • 1981-82 Utah Jazz (25-57)

17: 2018-19 Phoenix Suns (19-63) • 2014-15 Philadelphia 76ers (18-64) • 1999-00 Los Angeles Clippers (15-67) • 1998-99 Los Angeles Clippers (9-41) • 1997-98 Toronto Raptors (16-66) • 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks (13-69) • 1991-92 Orlando Magic (21-61) • 1988-89 Miami Heat (15-67) • 1967-68 San Diego Rockets (15-67) • 1964-65 San Francisco Warriors (17-63)

16: 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs (22-60) • 2016-17 Brooklyn Nets (20-62) • 2014-15 New York Knicks (17-65) • 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (7-59) • 2009-10 Washington Wizards (26-56) • 2009-10 Minnesota Timberwolves (15-67) • 2000-01 Chicago Bulls (15-67) • 1997-98 Denver Nuggets (11-71) • 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks (13-69) • 1991-92 Minnesota Timberwolves (15-67) • 1986-87 Los Angeles Clippers (12-70) • 1984-85 Golden State Warriors (22-60) • 1977-78 New Jersey Nets (24-58) • 1975-76 Atlanta Hawks (29-53)

(Hey, those 2023-24 Spurs again!)

Every NBA franchise's worst record ever

2023-24 Detroit Pistons: 2-26 (.071)

2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats: 7-59 (.106)

1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers: 9-73 (.110)

1992-93 Dallas Mavericks: 11-71 (.134)

1997-98 Denver Nuggets: 11-71 (.134)

2009-10 Brooklyn Nets: 12-70 (.146)

1986-87 Los Angeles Clippers: 12-70 (.146)

2023-24 San Antonio Spurs: 4-23 (.148)

2004-05 Atlanta Hawks: 13-69 (.159)

1998-99 Vancouver Grizzlies: 8-42 (.160)

1982-83 Houston Rockets: 14-68 (.171)

1952-53 Golden State Warriors: 12-57 (.174)

2013-14 Milwaukee Bucks: 15-67 (.183)

2009-10 and 1991-92 Minnesota Timberwolves: 15-67 (.183)

2007-08 and 1988-89 Miami Heat: 15-67 (.183)

2000-01 Chicago Bulls: 15-67 (.183)

1996-97 Boston Celtics: 15-67 (.183)

1981-82 and 1970-71 Cleveland Cavaliers: 15-67 (.183)

2023-24 Washington Wizards: 5-22 (.185)

1997-98 Toronto Raptors: 16-66 (.195)

1968-69 Phoenix Suns: 16-66 (.195)

2018-19 and 2014-15 New York Knicks: 17-65 (.207)

2015-16 Los Angeles Lakers: 17-65 (.207)

2008-09 Sacramento Kings: 17-65 (.207)

2004-05 New Orleans Hornets: 18-64 (.220)

1989-90 Orlando Magic: 18-64 (.220)

1971-72 Portland Trail Blazers: 18-64 (.220)

2007-08 Seattle SuperSonics: 20-62 (.244)

1982-83 Indiana Pacers: 20-62 (.244)

1974-75 Utah Jazz: 23-59 (.280)

The Venn Diagram of Awfulness

1997-98 Toronto Raptors (16-66, .195)

Even Isiah Thomas resigned as lead executive of this team midseason. The best player, Damon Stoudamire, publicly called out interim general manager Glen Grunwald, so the Raptors traded him, and then the coach resigned as a result. Kenny Anderson refused to report to Toronto in return for Stoudamire, and their second-leading scorer, Doug Christie, requested a trade. Kendall Gill threatened to retire if he was traded to the Raptors.

This team was not trying to win.

1981-82 Cleveland Cavaliers (15-67, .183)

This roster had four head coaches in the same season. Four! The season prior, the Cavaliers traded all of their first-round draft picks from 1982-86, including the one for the campaign in question here, which became James Worthy, so the NBA had to create the Ted Stepien Rule, named for Cleveland's new owner, preventing teams from trading first-round picks in consecutive seasons — a rule that still restricts deals.

This was not serious business.

1988-89 Miami Heat (15-67, .183)

This was the first year of the franchise's existence.

1991-92 Minnesota Timberwolves (15-67, .183)

This was the third year of the franchise's existence. Their first pick in the 1989 expansion draft was Rick Mahorn, and the first two first-round picks in team history were Pooh Richardson and Felton Spencer.

This is unfair.

2000-01 Chicago Bulls (15-67, .183)

The Bulls actually collapsed when Michael Jordan left in 1998, since most everyone joined him on the way out of Chicago. This team's coach, Tim Floyd, the worst coach ever to hold a job for four straight seasons, actually told reporters after this season, "Every day has been hell. It has not been fun." Both Charles Oakley and Ron Artest were feuding with Floyd and general manager Jerry Krause throughout the entire season.

This team was miserable.

2009-10 Minnesota Timberwolves (15-67, .183)

David Kahn's tenure as GM was something to behold. Two years removed from Kevin Garnett's exit, the Timberwolves drafted point guards back-to-back with the Nos. 5 and 6 picks in 2009; neither was Stephen Curry. As Kelly Dwyer wrote for Yahoo Sports in March 2010, "The Timberwolves started tanking ... in June."

2023-24 San Antonio Spurs (4-22, .154)

Um, here they are again.

1986-87 Los Angeles Clippers (12-70, .146)

They tanked for David Robinson, and when their NBA-worst record instead resulted in their worst possible selection, Clippers GM Elgin Baylor said out loud, "I'm disappointed. I wanted to pick first because we would have had more options. I still feel that we'll get a good player. But I wish we could have picked higher." Tough break for their No. 4 overall pick Reggie Williams, who was traded two years into his career.

This team also had to endure Donald Sterling's ownership, so the players get a pass.

2009-10 New Jersey Nets (12-70, .146)

These Nets severed their ties with their glory days of the early 2000s, dealing Jason Kidd at the 2008 trade deadline and jettisoning Vince Carter in the summer of 2009. It is unclear how much they actually wanted to lose, although Charles Barkley said, "I think they tanked it last season. That team has some good players, but they tanked it to get the No. 1 pick." They lost their first 16 games, fired head coach Lawrence Frank, and Rafer Alston said, "He wasn't dealt a royal flush. He was dealt a pair of 2s." Alston was on the team!

They lost two more games to start 0-18, fired the interim coach, and Kiki Vandeweghe installed himself to coach the final 64 games of the season and wrangled a 12-52 finish. (Detroit is on pace to win six games.)

1992-93 Dallas Mavericks (11-71, .134)

There is a lot of evidence this team was the worst in NBA history, but they won their final two games of the season to outperform statistical expectations. There is also no way they were trying to win. They traded leading scorer Rolando Blackman and most everyone else from an already bad team to field 13 first- or second-year players. They tanked for Chris Webber in the 1993 draft and landed Jamal Mashburn instead.

1997-98 Denver Nuggets (11-71, .134)

Prior to the season, the Nuggets informed their best player, Antonio McDyess, he was not a franchise guy, so he requested a trade, and midway through the season, when the franchise was honoring its legends at halftime, Laphonso Ellis told the Denver Post, "I felt we laid down. That's the sad part of it all, especially on a night some of the greatest Nuggets in history had to sit down and watch that poor excuse for basketball."

It probably did not help that they hired their radio analyst — a guy who called an active member of the team "El Busto" — as general manager. They tanked in a draft that saw Michael Olowokandi selected first overall.

1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers (9-73, .110)

Five years removed from winning a championship, the 76ers posted a help wanted ad for their head coaching position, ultimately hiring Roy Rubin, the athletic director and coach at Long Island University.

Also, players were drinking bourbon on the bench. Enough said.

2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (7-59, .106)

These Bobcats traded Tyson Chandler, Gerald Wallace and Stephen Jackson in a year's time. They were tanking for Anthony Davis and ended up drafting Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with the No. 2 overall pick instead.

An all-time bad beat for Michael Jordan, who pretended not to know what tanking was a year later.

2023-24 Detroit Pistons (2-26, .071)

So, yeah.

Determination: Fact. The Pistons are the worst team ever to try, at least right now. (That could change with a couple wins. Just ask the Spurs.)