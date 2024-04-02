NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one with a couple West tiebreakers on the line

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-22)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 57-25

Net rating: 7.3

Magic number for No. 1 seed: 8

Remaining schedule: @PHI, @BOS, @IND, @CHA, SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL

Remaining strength of schedule: .523

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Clippers, Pelicans

2. Denver Nuggets (52-23)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 57-25

Net rating: 5.0

Magic number for top-two seed: 7

Remaining schedule: SAS, @LAC, ATL, @UTA, MIN, @SAS, @MEM

Remaining strength of schedule: .426 (easiest in the West)

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)

Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks, Pelicans

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (51-23)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 57-25

Net rating: 6.4

Magic number for top-three seed: 5

Remaining schedule: HOU, TOR, @PHX, @LAL, WAS, @DEN, ATL, PHX

Remaining strength of schedule: .488

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)

Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks, Pelicans

4. Los Angeles Clippers (47-27)

Projected record: 52-30

Net rating: 3.7

Magic number for top-four seed: 6

Remaining schedule: @SAC, DEN, UTA, CLE, @PHX, PHX, UTA, HOU

Remaining strength of schedule: .540

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks, Warriors

5. Dallas Mavericks (45-29)

Projected record: 50-32

Net rating: 2.2

Magic number for top-six seed: 7

Remaining schedule: @GSW, ATL, GSW, HOU, @CHA, @MIA, DET, @OKC

Remaining strength of schedule: .466

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Lakers, Warriors

6. New Orleans Pelicans (45-30)

Projected record: 50-32

Net rating: 4.9

Magic number for top-six seed: 7

Remaining schedule: ORL, SAS, @PHX, @POR, @SAC, @GSW, LAL

Remaining strength of schedule: .490

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings

7. Phoenix Suns (44-31)

Projected record: 47-35

Net rating: 2.9

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 3

Remaining schedule: CLE, MIN, NOP, LAC, @LAC, @SAC, @MIN

Remaining strength of schedule: .631

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors

8. Sacramento Kings (43-31)

Projected record: 47-35

Net rating: 1.3

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 4

Remaining schedule: LAC, @NYK, @BOS, @BKN, @OKC, NOP, PHX, POR

Remaining strength of schedule: .568

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Timberwolves, Lakers

9. Los Angeles Lakers (42-33)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 0.2

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 5

Remaining schedule: @TOR, @WAS, CLE, MIN, GSW, @MEM, @NOP

Remaining strength of schedule: .465

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns

10. Golden State Warriors (40-34)

Projected record: 45-37

Net rating: 1.9

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 7

Remaining schedule: DAL, @HOU, @DAL, UTA, @LAL, @POR, NOP, UTA

Remaining strength of schedule: .491

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Rockets

11. Houston Rockets (38-36)

Projected record: 42-40

Net rating: 1.4

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: @MIN, GSW, MIA, @DAL, ORL, @UTA, @POR, @LAC

Remaining strength of schedule: .531

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Kings

Tuesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Lakers at Raptors (7 p.m.)

Thunder at 76ers (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Rockets at Timberwolves (8 p.m.)

Spurs at Nuggets (9 p.m.)

Clippers at Kings (10 p.m.)

LAC clinches tiebreaker over SAC with a win

Mavericks at Warriors (10 p.m., TNT)

DAL clinches tiebreaker over GSW and at least a play-in tournament berth with a win

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (59-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-27)

Projected record: 52-30

Net rating: 3.5

Magic number for No. 2 seed: 6

Remaining schedule: @WAS, MEM, TOR, NYK, BOS, ORL, @OKC, @ORL

Remaining strength of schedule: .508

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

Own tiebreakers against: Heat

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30)

Projected record: 49-33

Net rating: 3.0

Magic number for top-four seed: 7

Remaining schedule: @UTA, @PHX, @LAL, @LAC, MEM, IND, CHA

Remaining strength of schedule: .470

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

No relevant tiebreakers

4. New York Knicks (44-30)

Projected record: 49-33

Net rating: 5.0

Magic number for top-four seed: 8

Remaining schedule: @MIA, SAC, @CHI, @MIL, @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI

Remaining strength of schedule: .547

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Heat, 76ers

5. Orlando Magic (44-31)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 2.4

Magic number for playoff berth: 5

Remaining schedule: POR, @NOP, @CHA, CHI, @HOU, @MIL, @PHI, MIL

Remaining strength of schedule: .488

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers

6. Indiana Pacers (43-33)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 2.4

Magic number for playoff berth: 6

Remaining schedule: @BKN, OKC, MIA, @TOR, @CLE, ATL

Remaining strength of schedule: .486

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers

7. Miami Heat (41-33)

Projected record: 45-37

Net rating: 1.5

Magic number for playoff berth: 8

Remaining schedule: NYK, PHI, @HOU, @IND, @ATL, DAL, TOR, TOR

Remaining strength of schedule: .487

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic, Bulls, Hawks

8. Philadelphia 76ers (40-35)

Projected record: 44-38

Net rating: 2.2

Magic number for No. 8 seed: 3

Remaining schedule: OKC, @MIA, @MEM, @SAS, DET, ORL, BKN

Remaining strength of schedule: .423

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic, Hawks

9. Chicago Bulls (36-40)

Clinched play-in berth

Projected record: 39-43

Net rating: -1.9

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 6

Remaining schedule: NYK, @ORL, NYK, @DET, @WAS, @NYK

Remaining strength of schedule: .455

Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed

Own tiebreakers against: 76ers, Hawks

10. Atlanta Hawks (35-40)

Projected record: 38-44

Net rating: -1.1

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 1

Remaining schedule: DET, @DAL, @DEN, MIA, CHA, @MIN, @IND

Remaining strength of schedule: .501

Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed

No relevant tiebreakers

11. Brooklyn Nets (29-47)

Projected record: 32-50

Net rating: -2.6

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: IND, DET, SAC, TOR, @NYK, @PHI

Remaining strength of schedule: .474

Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Bulls, Hawks

Tuesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Bucks at Wizards (7 p.m.)

Thunder at 76ers (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Knicks at Heat (7:30 p.m.)

Cavaliers at Jazz (9 p.m.)