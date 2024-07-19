Nationals' Josiah Gray will have season-ending surgery on torn UCL in right elbow

A key part of the Washington Nationals' future now won't be available until 2025. Pitcher Josiah Gray will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, according to MLB.com's Jessica Camerato.

Gray, 26, is scheduled to have surgery next Wednesday. Whether he needs reconstructive Tommy John surgery or undergoes an internal brace procedure will be determined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister.

"It's not going to be the end of my story," Gray said to the Associated Press.

Gray was the Nationals' opening day starter but only made one other appearance this season after being shut down with a right elbow/forearm flexor strain. He made five rehab starts during his recovery, but was shut down again after he allowed seven runs in three innings for Triple-A Rochester on June 30. He underwent an MRI exam over the All-Star break and the tear was discovered.

"That was probably the toughest thing for me to kind of wrap my head around, because I felt like I was oh so close to getting back here in this clubhouse and contributing to wins," Gray told Camerato. "But unfortunately, there were other plans behind the scenes, and unfortunately, I hit the hardest setback of all."

Josiah Gray's 2 1st Inning Ks. pic.twitter.com/DX8oaObOCH — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2023

Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz were the Los Angeles Dodgers' top two prospects when they were traded to Washington with two other minor leaguers in the 2021 trade that sent to Los Angeles. He ends his 2024 season with nine strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings, a 14.04 ERA and 0–2 record.

In four seasons with the Nationals, he has a 4.80 ERA, 369 strikeouts in 378 2/3 innings and a 17–27 record. Last year, he was the Nats' lone All-Star and finished with an 8–13 record, 3.91 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 159 innings.