NASCAR results: William Byron wins rain-shortened Cup race at Atlanta ahead of Daniel Suárez and A.J. Allmendinger

Quaker State 400 results

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Quaker State 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday5:30-7 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday6-7 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)7-10 p.m.: Quaker State 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Quaker State 400 details

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile, high-banked dogleg oval), Hampton, GeorgiaLength: 260 laps for 400 milesBanking: Turns – 28 degrees | Straightaways – 5 degreesLast year's winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Quaker State 400 starting grid

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

A hybrid superspeedway

Prior to the 2022 season, speedway management completed a facelift of the 1.54-mile circuit that narrowed the corners and raised the banking to 28 degrees to encourage racing that more resembles the 2.5-mile-plus Daytona and Talladega superspeedways.

The results were mixed. While organizers got the exciting pack racing they wanted, between two races there were 22 cautions for crashes. That's more than the last four races at Daytona and Talladega combined. The spring race this year did only feature five yellow flags including the two stage breaks, suggesting teams and drivers have acclimated to the unique track.

Top drivers and best bets for the Quaker State 400

Pack racing is inherently unpredictable as one wrong move can hang you out of the draft and plummeting down the order like a stone. Accordingly, BetMGM's odds for the race win are wide open with no driver entering the weekend at better than 12-to-1.

Best odds to win• Ryan Blaney +1200• Brad Keselowski +1200• Kyle Busch +1300• Chase Elliott +1300• Denny Hamlin +1300• Joey Logano +1300

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the odds, noting that it could be a good weekend for Ford. In terms of mid-tier value, Bromberg recommends Bubba Wallace (+2500) and Alex Bowman (+3000) as both have seen most of their success on superspeedways. If you're looking for a longshot, he recommends 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, who enters the weekend at +4000.

Quaker State 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaAustin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports ChevroletTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Quaker State 400

The weekend forecast calls for temperatures in the high 80s/lower 90s with a 51% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Due to the later start time for qualifying and race, they may duck the summer afternoon rain showers that are commonplace in the south during spring and summer months, so the weekend seems likely to remain mostly on schedule.