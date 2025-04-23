NASCAR adds an optional caution flag in latest effort to make its All-Star Race interesting

Another year, another attempt to spice up the NASCAR All-Star Race.

NASCAR announced the format for the 2025 edition of the race on Wednesday and this year’s iteration includes an optional caution flag that can be thrown before lap 220 of the 250-lap race.

The caution is a “promoter’s caution” and “will be in the mix to reshape the race’s complexion” according to the release on NASCAR’s website. The caution has to be thrown before lap 220, but can’t be thrown after lap 200 if a caution for a wreck or debris happens after that lap.

Simply put, the optional caution has been added in an attempt to save what could be a boring race. The May 18 race is at the 0.625-mile North Wilkesboro Speedway. The quality of short track racing in the Cup Series has declined precipitously since the current car was introduced in 2022 because of its low horsepower and higher downforce characteristics.

With a high likelihood of a boring race with difficult passing, the caution could be used to bunch the field in the hopes of an exciting late restart.

"The NASCAR All-Star Race continues to evolve as one of the most fun and innovative events on our calendar," <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://www.nascar.com/news-media/2025/04/23/format-for-expanded-2025-nascar-all-star-race-revealed/">NASCAR vice president John Probst said in a statement.</a> "Returning to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third year in a row allows us to honor our sport's roots while pushing the envelope with fresh competitive elements. The introduction of the Manufacturer Showdown brings a new layer of intensity and pride for our OEM partners, and fans can expect even more strategy, teamwork and drama on race day."

That manufacturer showdown will include an equal number of Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota teams. The automaker with the lowest total finish among its cars will win the competition.

The optional caution is the latest gimmick among many in recent All-Star Race history. Previous All-Star races have featured option tires and final restart orders calculated based on a driver’s average finish in the earlier stages. The continued attempts to make the All-Star Race relevant underscore that the race might have outlived its usefulness and that NASCAR could be better served with an off weekend for its teams instead of a race featuring participants who race each other in 36 points events per season.

The 250-lap race is also 50 laps longer than the 2024 race was. Drivers who won a race in 2024 or 2025, have won an All-Star Race before or who have won a Cup Series title before are automatically entered into the event. The drivers who don’t fit that criteria will race each other in a 100-lap qualifying race earlier in the day. The top two finishers from that race will qualify for the main event along with the driver who received the most votes from fans to compete in the All-Star Race.