Nancy Guthrie latest: FBI reducing personnel in Tucson, relocating command post to Phoenix

(TUCSON, Ariz) -- Three-and-a-half weeks after Nancy Guthrie's abduction, the FBI is reducing its number of personnel in Tucson and relocating its command post to Phoenix, where it has its largest office in Arizona, sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The FBI will keep agents in Tucson and continue to partner with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, but many agents are returning to Phoenix to work the case from there.

The shift is neither an indication the case is over nor indication investigators are giving up in the search for the 84-year-old, who was abducted from her Tucson home by an unknown suspect in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 1, the sources said.

On Wednesday, FBI agents were seen walking Guthrie's property. For the moment, the sources said there is no additional investigative work the FBI needs to do at the house.

Instead, much of the case is now analytical: perusing Walmart sales receipts and security footage, untangling the mixed sample of DNA found inside the house, and parsing the roughly 1,500 tips that have come in since Nancy Guthrie's daughter, "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, offered up a $1 million reward on Tuesday.

After the initial surge following the Tuesday Instagram post upping the reward, the number of calls to the sheriff's department has tapered off, sources said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

